3 injured in Wood Dale bowling alley shooting, police say

WOOD DALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a west suburban bowling alley early Sunday morning, police said.Wood Dale police said they responded to Wood Dale Bowl, located at 155 W. Irving Park Road, about 1:10 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot by unknown suspects. The shooting victims were taken to three different local hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately available.Wood Dale police said a dispute among multiple parties led to multiple people firing shots, but few details were available about those involved or what took place.Members of the DuPage County MERIT major crimes and forensics investigations unit are assisting with the investigation.The Wood Dale Police Department is asking for any witnesses with information to call 630-766-2060.