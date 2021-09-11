Chicago takes out full-page ad in Dallas newspaper to call out Texas laws, lure businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is trying to lure employees and employers here from Texas by calling out the state's controversial laws in a very unique way.
'World Business Chicago' is running a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the 'Dallas Morning News" that lists a few reasons why Chicago is a "great place for business."
But it also takes a swipe at the political battles in Texas surrounding voting, abortion, and COVID.
The ad says Chicago believes in "every person's right to vote," "protecting reproductive rights, "and "science to fight COVID-19."
