Chicago takes out full-page ad in Dallas newspaper to call out Texas laws, lure businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is trying to lure employees and employers here from Texas by calling out the state's controversial laws in a very unique way.'World Business Chicago' is running a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the 'Dallas Morning News" that lists a few reasons why Chicago is a "great place for business."But it also takes a swipe at the political battles in Texas surrounding voting, abortion, and COVID.The ad says Chicago believes in "every person's right to vote," "protecting reproductive rights, "and "science to fight COVID-19."