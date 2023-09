The summer-long attraction brought out the care-free fun kids enjoy and adults reminisce about.

Big Bounce America goes city to city with its massive bounce house, fun for all ages

PHILADELPHIA -- If you're longing for the days of simple, carefree fun, you can feel like a kid again at the world's biggest bounce house!

Big Bounce America landed in Philadelphia this summer. The bouncing bonanza has visited cities from coast to coast.

The bounce house is Guinness certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' at over 20,000-square-feet of bouncable space and 32 feet high.