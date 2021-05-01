Travel

Feeling daring? World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

EMBED <>More Videos

World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

PORTUGAL -- The world's longest suspended pedestrian bridge has just opened in northern Portugal - and it's not for the faint of heart.

The 1,700-foot structure hovers more than 570 feet above a river and is held up by steel cables and two towers.

It takes about 10 minutes to walk across, offering stunning views of a waterfall and the gorge beneath.

The construction of the bridge took about three years.

The hope is that it'll help the region recover from hit to tourism caused by the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpedestrian walkwaybridgepedestrians
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News