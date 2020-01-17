suspicious death

17-year-old boy charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police in Philadelphia arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murders of his foster mother and a man found dead inside a duffel bag.

Xavier Johnson was charged in the stabbing death of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and the killing of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who "were brutally tortured and murdered," according to police.



Gilyard's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a bathtub inside her Philadelphia home Wednesday. Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia police officer.

Police said the contents of her purse had been dumped out and her SUV was gone.



The SUV was later found when it crashed into a tree and caught fire in West Philadelphia, and inside the SUV were four teens, including Johnson. He had been placed in her care just three days earlier.

Johnson is also charged in the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who was previously placed in the same foster home. Police said Mao's family has been receiving ransom texts since his disappearance.

Jimmy Mao



Mao's remains were found Wednesday night inside a duffel bag thrown down a hill and into a back alley. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, who police said is an acquaintance of Mao, has also been reported missing. It is not clear if Johnson is connected to Merritt-Richburg's disappearance.



Police said Johnson has five previous arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaphiladelphiakidnappingfoster caresuspicious deathmissing manmissing personbody foundcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder
Deaths of Oak Park couple found in home ruled homicides
Oak Park couple found dead under 'suspicious circumstances' ID'd
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on new IL cases, deaths
5-year-old girl, 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting on South Side: police
Live coverage ahead of SpaceX, NASA launch: WATCH LIVE
CPS officials unable to reach over 2K students: data
Jane Byrne Interchange work about to cause big traffic shift
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 539, cases surpass 16K
Show More
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
Cook County ME's caseload for 2020 surpasses total for 2019
Disney World proposes reopening dates
Wash. unemployment fraud a warning to other states amid coronavirus
Army sergeant from Carpentersville dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News