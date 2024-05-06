Community to honor CPD Fallen Officer Aréanah Preston 1 year after her death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A remembrance ceremony is set to honor the life of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston on Monday

Preston was shot and killed on her front lawn one year ago during a robbery as she returned to her Avalon Park home from work.

Monday's remembrance ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the 5th District Station in Roseland on at 727 East 111th Street.

The 24-year-old was a three-year veteran of the force.

She was supposed to graduate with a Masters of Jurisprudence from Loyola's School of Law on May 13, 2023. Instead, her mother accepted the degree in her name.

She was also waiting for a final interview to start at the FBI Academy.

Her name is now plastered on what's now called Officer Aréanah M. Preston Way at South Blackstone Avenue and East 82nd Street the very neighborhood where her murder happened.

Since her death, Preston's Mother Dionne Mhoon has been actively involved in the community making sure her daughter's legacy continues.

Mhoon created a foundation called "Peace for Preston," and recently organized a mother-daughter prom in her name.

Preston's mother organized the opportunity to nurture relationships between young women and their moms.

What we know about the accused killers

Four people are accused of being involved in the shooting death of Preston.

Trevor Breeland and Joseph Brooks, both 19; 18-year-old Jakwon Buchanan; and 16-year-old Jaylan Frazier, who is being charged as an adult, are charged with first-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of armed robbery, arson, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors said they shot and robbed Officer Preston as she was returning home from her shift in May 2023. Adding that her murder came at the end of a crime spree carried out by the suspects.

The four suspects in Preston's murder case are due in court this week. No trial date has been set.