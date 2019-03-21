Zion military veteran Cory Rhienheart missing since Friday

ZION (WLS) -- So far there are few leads in the search for a missing military veteran from the north suburban Zion.According to police Cory Rhineheart, 28, hasn't been seen since Friday.He was last seen by his family around 9 a.m. on March 15 wearing black hospital scrubs, black Converse Chuck Taylor tennis shoes and a black pea coat.Zion police said his phone has been turned off. Police also said some blood was found at an apartment complex near his home and it is being tested to determine whose it is.Officials said Rhineheart has not gone missing before and it is unclear if foul play was involved in his disappearance.Rhineheart's family held a press conference Wednesday demanding answers in the investigation.Family and friends are planning to search for him this evening.If you have seen Cory or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000.