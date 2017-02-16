NEWS

3 killed in Brighton Park quintuple shooting identified

Authorities have released the identities of the three people killed in a shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday.

The victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Filogonio Rivera-Camacho, 20, and Emmanuel Camacho, 18, and Julian Miller, 19. All of the victims were from Chicago.

A total of five people were shot in inside a two-story, multi-unit residential building in the 3900-block of South Albany Avenue just before 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a wound to the back and an 18-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a wound to the torso.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday night.

