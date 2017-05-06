18-year-old charged in shooting of 2 Chicago cops in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) --An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting of two Chicago police officers earlier this week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said Saturday.
Angel Gomez faces two counts of attempted murder. Gomez is the first person charged in the shooting. Police said they know who the other suspects are and expect more arrests.
He is accused of being the driver of a vehicle carrying someone armed with an assault rifle shot at the two undercover police officers. The unmarked, gray tactical van carrying the cops was riddled with bullets from a high-powered rifle, an AR-15.
Both officers survived and were released from the hospital on Wednesday.
The officers, from the 9th District, were conducting a gang investigation at about 9:10 p.m. following an incident earlier in the day near West 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue when one, possibly two, cars pulled up and the people inside opened fire on their tactical van.
A CPD press conference will be held 11 a.m. Sunday.
Gomez is currently out on a gun charge from January. CPD knows the identity of other suspects and additional arrests are forthcoming.— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 7, 2017