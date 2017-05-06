CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

18-year-old charged in shooting of 2 Chicago cops in Back of the Yards

Angel Gomez, 18 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting of two Chicago police officers earlier this week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said Saturday.

Angel Gomez faces two counts of attempted murder. Gomez is the first person charged in the shooting. Police said they know who the other suspects are and expect more arrests.

He is accused of being the driver of a vehicle carrying someone armed with an assault rifle shot at the two undercover police officers. The unmarked, gray tactical van carrying the cops was riddled with bullets from a high-powered rifle, an AR-15.

Both officers survived and were released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The officers, from the 9th District, were conducting a gang investigation at about 9:10 p.m. following an incident earlier in the day near West 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue when one, possibly two, cars pulled up and the people inside opened fire on their tactical van.

A CPD press conference will be held 11 a.m. Sunday.

Related Topics:
newspolice officer shotmanhuntchicago police departmentchicago shootingchicago violenceChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards, manhunt underway
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
'Run to Remember' commemorates fallen Chicago police officers
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
Chicago shooting victims' families feel police neglecting cases
More chicago police department
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Foster mother charged in toddler's death in Gary
2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison
'GOP Disaster'? House Republicans face voters angry over health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Foster mother charged in toddler's death in Gary
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Show More
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Nigeria says 82 Chibok girls free in Boko Haram exchange
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Goodman Theatre gives away props from past productions
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos