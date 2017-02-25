CHICAGO (WLS) --Five vehicles were stolen from a south suburban Tinley Park dealership Friday night, police said.
The Bettenhausen Dodge Jeep in the 8000-block of West 159th Street is at least the eighth Chicago area dealership targeted this year.
Police said five people entered the dealership at around 11:20 p.m. after breaking a garage door. They each then stole a vehicle and drove off.
One of the five stolen vehicles was recovered after it broke down a mile away on 159th Street. Police tried to stop the four other cars, which were seen driving north on I-57.
The other four vehicles are:
- A blue 2013 Dodge Charger with an Illinois license plate reading S134102;
- A white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no license plate;
- A black 2015 Chrysler 200 with an Illinois license plate reading Z314994; and
- A blue 2015 Dodge Charger with an Illinois license plate reading 742270.
There have been at least seven prior incidents at Chicago area dealerships.
The most recent break-in occurred at the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the 5200-block of Irving Park Road in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Tuesday. The thieves shattered a garage door window but once they were inside, they couldn't find the keys to the cars they wanted to steal and took off.
That was not the case last Sunday night when five SUV's were stolen from a dealership in Libertyville. One of the cars led police on a high speed chase and crash into Racine County, Wisconsin.
There have also been thefts on Goose Island, in Evanston and in Clarendon Hills, but no one has been caught.
Police are investigating any possible links connecting these dealership break-ins.