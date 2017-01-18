NEWS

Chicago police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Jose Nieves
A Chicago police officer has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on the city's Northwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on the city's Northwest Side.

Officer Lowell Houser, 57, was arrested and charged Wednesday for the murder of Jose Nieves after a criminal investigation of the incident, according to the Cook County state's attorney.

Police said Nieves was unarmed when he was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer on Jan. 2 in the 2500-block of North Lowell Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood after an argument with the officer escalated.

"The person who was shot did not have a weapon. That much we know. The officer's weapon is the only one we found," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Nieves' family said the officer was a problem neighbor and that the two men had clashed in the past.

"My brother called 911 several times for help. He went through the right way of the system, going the right way, and he still was not heard," Angelica Nieves said.

Nieves' family filed a lawsuit last week alleging that the officer had clashed with the victim in the past and was emboldened by the culture at the Chicago Police Department.

An attorney for the Nieves family said in a statement Wednesday: "The Nieves family is devastated by the loss of Jose. The State's Attorney's action today will not bring back Jose but is an important and swift step in the criminal justice process."

Houser, a 28-year veteran of the department, was stripped of his police powers the day after the shooting. He is set to appear at a bond hearing in Chicago Thursday.
