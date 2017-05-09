  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Missing hiker, River Forest native, vanishes from Great Bear Wilderness in Montana

By
MONTANA (WLS) --
It's been five days since a hiker, originally from west suburban River Forest, went missing in Montana. Parishioners gathered Tuesday at her family's church to pray for her safe return.

Madeline Connelly, 25, lives in Arizona. Last week, she visited her uncle in Montana on her way to a new job in Alaska. On May 4, she decided to go on a hike at Great Bear Wilderness near Glacier National Park with her dog, Mogie. They never came back.

Police launched on May 6 a full-scale search by air and land. The search intensified after grizzly bear tracks were found in the area, but the Flathead County sheriff said there is zero evidence showing any sign of an attack.

Family members found her Subaru Outback near a trailhead, but no sign of Connelly.

Connelly graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School. Vigils have been held at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in River Forest, as her friends and family kept a positive outlook.

"We're hopeful that Madeline's going to come back, really healthy, and they're going to find her. That's what's so great about River Forest and this community. We're all really just praying and rooting for her," said Ximena Leonardi, who knows the Connelly family.

Relatives said she is an avid hiker and often went on hikes alone.

Connelly has brown hair, is about 5 ft. 5 in. tall and weighs around 120 lbs. Mogie is a medium-size dog with white and tan fur.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information about where she could be should call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmissing personhikingu.s. & worlddogMontanaRiver ForestArizona
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hiker, formerly of Chicago suburbs, missing in Montana
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Phoenix police announce arrest in serial street shootings
Acting attorney general fired by Trump stands by decision not to defend travel ban
More News
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Slow and steady rain falls during morning commute
'Melrose Place' actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress
Are you eating your fleece?
Retired Marine killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Alderman given police protection after reported threat
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Show More
Authorities: Driver saved from dangling car was texting
CFD chief suffers massive heart attack, dies
Rizzo donates $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
Drug pushed on internet leads to 44 Cook County fentanyl deaths
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos