MONTANA (WLS) --It's been five days since a hiker, originally from west suburban River Forest, went missing in Montana. Parishioners gathered Tuesday at her family's church to pray for her safe return.
Madeline Connelly, 25, lives in Arizona. Last week, she visited her uncle in Montana on her way to a new job in Alaska. On May 4, she decided to go on a hike at Great Bear Wilderness near Glacier National Park with her dog, Mogie. They never came back.
Police launched on May 6 a full-scale search by air and land. The search intensified after grizzly bear tracks were found in the area, but the Flathead County sheriff said there is zero evidence showing any sign of an attack.
Family members found her Subaru Outback near a trailhead, but no sign of Connelly.
Connelly graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School. Vigils have been held at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in River Forest, as her friends and family kept a positive outlook.
"We're hopeful that Madeline's going to come back, really healthy, and they're going to find her. That's what's so great about River Forest and this community. We're all really just praying and rooting for her," said Ximena Leonardi, who knows the Connelly family.
Relatives said she is an avid hiker and often went on hikes alone.
Connelly has brown hair, is about 5 ft. 5 in. tall and weighs around 120 lbs. Mogie is a medium-size dog with white and tan fur.
Anyone who may have seen her or has information about where she could be should call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.