Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Warnings in effect for north suburbs

A line of thunderstorms moved through the already flooded north suburbs Wednesday morning.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Libertyville got hit hard overnight. Water flooded driveways and front yards and poured into basements.

Overnight storms dropped several inches of rain on the north suburbs, causing major flooding and halting Metra trains Wednesday morning.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. Wednesday for Lake County and parts of northwest suburban McHenry County.A Flash Flood Emergency went into effect for Lake and northeastern McHenry counties Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said the alert affects Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Long Grove, Park City and Wonder Lake. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 18 and I-294 between mile markers 1 and 18 were also affected.The weather service said people should seek higher ground immediately, since the situation was particularly dangerous and it could be life-threatening. Residents should not try to travel unless they are under an evacuation order or are trying to escape a flooded area. Drivers should not try to pass through flooded roads.NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeast Lake County, northeast DuPage County and north Cook County until 9:45 a.m.Flights arriving into O'Hare International Airport are delayed about an hour on average.As of 7 a.m., Metra trains in both directions on the Milwaukee District North Line were suspended between Fox Lake and Libertyville because of the flooding, according to Metra. Minimal shuttle service was available between Lake Forest and Chicago and, although the CTA honored commuters on the Blue Line, customers were urged to seek alternate transportation.Metra officials said it is unclear when MD-N trains will be moving again. Crews are working to solve several problems caused by weather overnight.A tree came down over the tracks just west of Libertyville, blocking train traffic. The tree was removed later Wednesday morning. Interlocking at Rondout flooded. Once the water recedes, crews must inspect the interlocking and may have to replace the switches. There was a washout near Route 120. Ballast cars and machinery were sent out to lay a new track structure, officials said.On the Union Pacific North Line, inbound and outbound trains were experiencing extensive delays due to flooding problems.Flooding in Lake County and Kenosha County, Wisconsin, also led to an Amtrak track closure, affecting Hiawatha Service trains between Chicago and Milwaukee as of 7:45 a.m., according to a statement from Amtrak. No alternate transportation was made available during the service suspension.By 4:15 a.m., up to 6 inches of rain had fallen across parts of of Lake County, resulting in significant flooding that made several roads impassible, the weather service reported. While rain was still falling in some places, a total of 5.4 inches of rain had been reported near Gurnee as of 6 a.m., according to the weather service. Lake Villa saw 5.31 inches, while there were 4.29 inches near Elgin and 4.2 near Lindenhurst.The rain began to move out of the area Wednesday morning, but thunderstorms are expected to develop again around 5 or 6 p.m. and will continue overnight. The south suburbs are expected to get some rain at that time.In Mundelein, 30-40 people were evacuated from their flooded homes overnight. One of the hardest-hit areas was near North Lincoln Avenue and West Division Street, about a block west of Route 45.Residents were seen walking through flooded streets, cars were stalled in deep water and basements were filled with rainwater. Mundelein resident Diane O'Brien said she has 5 or 6 ft. of water in her home."A lot of rain. Tons of rain. Kept building up and building up. Eventually there was nowhere for it to go. So it just went down into our basement," O'Brien said.The flooding also closed Lake Street between Maple Avenue and Division Street in Mundelein, the Mundelein Police Department reported.Libertyville got hit hard overnight. Water flooded driveways and front yards and poured into basements."I heard the sump pump running and it didn't shut off. That's when I came downstairs. The water was just rushing into the house through the back door and through the bathroom that we just got done renovating. The whole downstairs - we live in a quad level - the whole basement - there's at least 3 to 4 ft. of water that's still coming in right now," said Mary Tiegs, who lives in Libertyville."A lot of flash flooding in areas. A lot of standing water. The systems aren't able to handle that much water that quickly. We've got a couple road closures in the surrounding area, but a lot of the side streets have a lot of standing water. Some places over 2 or 3 ft. of water," Carani said.Standing water had closed several roads in Libertyville as of 6:25 a.m., including U.S. Route 45 between Peterson and Casey roads and Buckley Road between Milwaukee Avenue and St. Mary's Road, Libertyville Fire Chief Rich Carani said.There was also flooding near East Rockland Road and 4th Avenue, but after the rain stopped and the storms moved out onto Lake Michigan, the water seemed to recede quickly.Carani asked residents to stay away from standing water. Crews planned to barricade dangerous areas. But before he could spread the word, many drivers were stranded.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6 a.m. One woman got stuck on Route 137 near River Road. She got out of her car to get to dry land, but couldn't see where to go. ABC7 Eyewitness News put in several calls to try to get help to her.At least seven vehicles were stuck in high water, but all of the occupants were removed safely, Carani said.Overnight storms also created a mess in Fox Lake. First responders brought a small boat to communities were several homes were flooded. A Flash Flood Warning went out on mobile phones to advise residents of what to do in that area.High winds from the storms overnight knocked down trees and power lines, causing power outages in northwest suburban Elgin, the city said in a statement. The area between the Grand Victoria Casino and Liberty Street was affected by power outages, as was the area between Wilcox Avenue and Liberty south of Walnut Avenue.