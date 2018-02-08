  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago Weather: Storm could dump up to 10 inches of snow on area by Friday night

Chicago area residents are bracing for what is expected to be the biggest snowstorm of the season. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area is bracing for the biggest snowstorm of the season starting Thursday night.

A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Chicago area.

The warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee McHenry Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Friday. The warning is in effect for Elkhart, La Porte, Lagrange, St. Joseph and Steuben counties in Indiana from 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.

The storm is expected to dump between 6-10 inches of snow by the time the snow winds down late Friday night. Areas to the south could see lesser amounts of snow, ranging between 2-6 inches of snow.

More snow is then on the way Saturday, with an additional accumulation of 1-3 inches of snow expected.

Drivers who were caught in the miserable snowy commute Wednesday are bracing for another round and this is expected to be the biggest snow so far this season.

At the O'Hare Oasis Thursday morning, drivers were making sure their tanks were full before the storm.

Many drivers said they're preparing themselves for the worst road conditions of the season.

On Wednesday in the city, plows worked well into the evening Wednesday just trying to get ahead of the snow that's expected to blanket a wide stretch of Chicagoland.

If you've got a flight coming up, delays and cancellations might be in your future.

Airlines flying out of O'Hare and Midway are asking customers to keep a close eye on their reservations. Flychicago.com has a complete list of carriers and their contact information. Airlines like United and American are even letting passengers change their flights without penalties.
