  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Temperatures drop after strong storms moves through

EMBED </>More News Videos

Weather delayed the Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field Monday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two strong storms swept through the Chicago area on Monday with rain, gusty winds and large hail that damaged some homes -- and even delaying the Chicago Cubs home opener game.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 9:15 p.m. and some parts of the Chicago area were still under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

Temperatures dropped significantly by 6 p.m. and the Cubs' pregame ceremony to raise the World Series championship banner was delayed due to weather. The rain was expected to end around 7:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, it was unclear whether the severe weather would impact the Chicago Cubs game against the LA Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. at Wrigley Field. At 4 p.m., the tarp was pulled over the field at Wrigley.

Large pieces of hail fell in southwest suburban Romeoville at about 1 p.m., damaging the sides of some homes.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX



Just before 4 p.m., O'Hare International Airport reported 13 cancellations and 43-minute average delays. Midway Airport saw 17 cancellations and 15-minute average delays.

Earlier, scattered damaging winds and isolated gusts up to 75 mph were predicted, as well as scattered large hail and isolated events of hail up to 2 inches in diameter. A tornado is also possible, the weather service said.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

Related Topics:
weatherstormwindhailChicagoIllinoisIndianaWisconsinMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
Sunday marks 2-year anniversary of deadly Fairdale tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
Body of Northwestern crew member who fell overboard found in Lincolnwood
Cubs home opener delayed due to weather
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
2 adults, 1 student killed in San Bernardino school shooting
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Show More
Body of missing 22-year-old kayaker recovered
Illinois College to offer scholarships to play video games
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
NASA puts Earth up for adoption
New York makes college tuition free - with big string attached
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos