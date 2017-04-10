Chicago Weather: Temperatures drop after strong storms moves through

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two strong storms swept through the Chicago area on Monday with rain, gusty winds and large hail that damaged some homes -- and even delaying the Chicago Cubs home opener game.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 9:15 p.m. and some parts of the Chicago area were still under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.
Temperatures dropped significantly by 6 p.m. and the Cubs' pregame ceremony to raise the World Series championship banner was delayed due to weather. The rain was expected to end around 7:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, it was unclear whether the severe weather would impact the Chicago Cubs game against the LA Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. at Wrigley Field. At 4 p.m., the tarp was pulled over the field at Wrigley.
Large pieces of hail fell in southwest suburban Romeoville at about 1 p.m., damaging the sides of some homes.
Just before 4 p.m., O'Hare International Airport reported 13 cancellations and 43-minute average delays. Midway Airport saw 17 cancellations and 15-minute average delays.
Earlier, scattered damaging winds and isolated gusts up to 75 mph were predicted, as well as scattered large hail and isolated events of hail up to 2 inches in diameter. A tornado is also possible, the weather service said.
