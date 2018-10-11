$20,000 reward offered in murder of former Simeon High School basketball star in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the family of Saieed Ivey, an East Los Angeles College basketball player who was fatally shot in Monterey Park in 2016.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A reward is being offered by the family of an East Los Angeles College basketball player who was shot to death in Monterey Park just over two years ago.

They've announced a $20,000 reward in the case.

Saieed Ivey was found in the backseat of a locked Mercedes Benz in June 2016 with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

His mother made an emotional plea for information leading to his killer.

"It's a cut I don't think I'll ever be able to heal from," said Ivey's mother, Chareda Carter. "And I just ask please, anybody who knows anything that can help, just call the number."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Ivey had been out celebrating his 20th birthday and brought a group back to the apartment he shared with his brother on El Repetto Drive.

At one point Ivey left the party to go out to the Mercedes, which belonged to a friend.

Ivey came to Los Angeles from Chicago to pursue a career in basketball. He had played for Governors State University, just south of Chicago in 2014-15 and then moved to Los Angeles to attend a larger college. He played guard for the East LA College Huskies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder rewardrewardmurderunsolved crimeu.s. & worldChicagoChathamCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former Simeon HS basketball star killed on 20th birthday
Top Stories
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, businesses suffer
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner to square off in final debate before election
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Chicago rated poorly in 'greenest cities' study
Show More
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Kids in East Chicago tested for high lead levels
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross, Nordstrom Rack
More News