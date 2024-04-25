Slain CPD Ofc. Luis Huesca's police badge also stolen after fatal shooting, sources tell ABC7

The Chicago Police Department declared Officer Luis Huesca died in the line of duty and released video of a suspect in deadly Gage Park shooting.

The Chicago Police Department declared Officer Luis Huesca died in the line of duty and released video of a suspect in deadly Gage Park shooting.

The Chicago Police Department declared Officer Luis Huesca died in the line of duty and released video of a suspect in deadly Gage Park shooting.

The Chicago Police Department declared Officer Luis Huesca died in the line of duty and released video of a suspect in deadly Gage Park shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slain Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca's police badge was stolen along with his service weapon when he was fatally shot overnight Sunday, multiple sources tell ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Police responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, and found Huesca, who was still in his uniform, shot multiple times in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Police have said they believe Huesca was shot during a possible carjacking. While he had just gotten off duty at the time of the shooting, police recently ruled his death as in the line of duty.

That the suspect took Huesca's vehicle and service weapon had been previously confirmed by police. Sources told ABC7 Thursday about the stolen police badge.

READ MORE: $10K reward offered for information about murder of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

His car was later dumped and recovered, police said. His service weapon is still missing.

CPD are circulating a two minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th and Kedzie both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder.

CPD is looking for a person in connection with the Gage Park, Chicago shooting that killed Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an indictment or conviction in the case. Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

A visitation will be held at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn Sunday, which is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will be held Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood