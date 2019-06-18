Off-duty veteran Racine police officer killed trying to stop robbery, $25K reward offered

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5351901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At a press conference Monday afternoon, Kenosha Sheriff Daivd Beth addressed the media on the latest investigation after an off-duty officer was killed.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said it's been over four decades since a Racine officer was killed in the line of duty.

Police and others gather nearby, salute, police car procession of falled off-duty Racine police officer.

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- An off-duty Racine police officers was shot and killed Monday night. A 25,000 reward has been collected for anyone with information that will lead authorities to the shooter.The man shot at Teezers bar was long-time Racine Police Officer, 49-year-old John Hetland.The 24-year-veteran was off-duty after his shift and went to the bar in the 1900-block of Lathrop around 9:40 p.m. when he saw a robbery taking place.Hetland jumped into action, trying to stop the suspect and save others.That's when the suspect opened fire, shooting Hetland just one time. According to reports he was shot in the chest and died.Kenosha County authorities said images show the suspect they are looking for. He can be seen wearing a black hoodie and black mask covering his face.City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, said it's been over four decades since a Racine officer was killed in the line of duty.The investigation is still very much ongoing inside the bar, and residents said they just want the violence to stop."My heart aches for my community," said Armitta Franklin. "Sad for Racine."The co-owner of the bar calls Hetland a hero, and said he is heartbroken over this loss.Officer Hatland served in many departments within the agency, including as a field training officer and a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force.Police are still searching for the gunman.Kenosha County Sheriff''s Department, Racine County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.Monday morning, a long procession escorted Hetland's body to the medical examiner's office in Milwaukee.A unnamed, local Kenosha business has offered a $5,000 reward on top of the FBI's $25,000 reward for the capture of the suspect, Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said in a press conference Monday afternoon.Mayor Mason has ordered flags be flown at half staff until Hatland is laid to rest.Hatland is survived by his wife and two children.