Summer weather outlook forecasts more 90-degree days, higher chance of severe weather than last year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather has released their 2024 summer outlook and it includes more 90-degree days and a higher chance of severe weather than last year.

It seems no matter who you ask, the common theme is for temperatures to be warmer this summer.

The Climate Prediction Center and AccuWeather have released their summer temperature forecasts.

They both have something in common in that there is not a single area of below-normal temperatures.

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra spoke with AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster, Paul Pastelok, to find out why that's the case.

It looks like a higher baseline is here to stay this year. Last year, there were four more than normal 90-degree days. This summer, there looks to be another four or five more 90-degree days, almost doubling the normal amount.

