Chicago police shooting suspect Xavier Tate, Jr., arrested for murder of Officer Huesca, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have arrested Xavier Tate, Jr. in the slaying of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Multiple sources, including a Chicago alderman, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Tate was arrested in Glendale Heights around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

The 22-year-old is accused of shooting Officer Huesca with a 40-caliber gun, during what appeared to be a carjacking.

Rewards totaling $100,000 are now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Tate, Jr., who is from Aurora, Chicago police said.

Additional court documents show Tate, Jr. was arrested on March 6 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in Olympia Fields. He was supposed to be in court for that charge on Wednesday in Markham, but he did not show up for that appearance.

Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000.

Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

The FBI released more information about the suspect Saturday.

Tate, Jr. has a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word "majesty" under a crown, and additional tattoos on his chest and body, the FBI said. He has ties to Chicago, Aurora, Olympia Fields, Champaign and Decatur, Illinois. He may go by the nickname "Zay." His heights is 5'11" and he weighs approximately 175 pounds.

On Friday night, the ongoing investigation brought police to the 10800 block of South Hale Avenue, in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. Nearby residents said authorities surrounded a home there.

Detectives returned to canvass the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

"There was one police officer outside in the street, and he got out of the car and about five or six officers hit the block. They all went and surrounded the block," a neighborhood resident told ABC7.

Earlier this week, CPD had circulated a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th and Kedzie both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder. Police confirmed Friday the person in the video is Tate, Jr.