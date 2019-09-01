1 dead after car crashes into restaurant on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 81-year-old woman is dead after a car crashed into a restaurant Saturday, striking five people on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that one person was pronounced dead after the crash, but the office didn't release any other details about the victim.

Chicago police said a 34-year-old man was driving near the 4700 block of W Fullerton Ave. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a restaurant. The car hit four women and a man inside the building, police said.

The 81-year-old woman was pinned underneath the vehicle and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A 60-year-old man and two women, ages 64 and 76, sustained leg injuries, Chicago police said.

An 82-year-old woman broke her leg.

The offender is in custody, according to police. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
