1 dead, Elgin woman missing after swimming in Lake Michigan in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 46-year old Itasca man died and a 52-year-old Elgin woman remained missing Sunday evening after a group went swimming in Lake Michigan in north suburban Highland Park.

They were one of 10 people who were part of a cold weather swim group. The group went into the water at about 9 a.m. near Park Avenue Beach, Highland Park officials said.

Upon entry to the lake, authorities said several people were struggling to get out of the water, prompting an employee of the North Shore Yacht Club called 911, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which was assisting in the search.

A 46-year old Itasca man was pulled out of the water unresponsive and taken to Highland Park Hospital, officials said.

Anyone who was spotted the missing swimmer is asked to call the Highland Park Police Department at 847-432-7730.

Lake Michigan had temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanlake michiganpolar plungesafetycoast guardwater searchrescueHighland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama to speak at campaign event at UIC Pavilion in Chicago
Naperville man asked young girls to hug him, said he was 'spying on' them
Masked intruders rob, set fire to house in Back of the Yards
4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
12 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Show More
Early voting surpasses past years; candidates woo voters days ahead of midterms
Ariana Grande thanks exes in new song
Swastikas scrawled on fences, garages in Buena Park, police say
Police seek driver who struck, seriously injured woman in Leyden Township
More News