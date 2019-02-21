1 found dead after Homewood fire

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --A person was found dead after a fire in south suburban Homewood Wednesday night, the Village of Homewood said.
Firefighters were called to a house fire on in the 1000-block of 185th Street 185th Street at about 8:46 p.m. After the fire was struck a body was found inside the residence.
The name of the person has not been released by authorities.
Few other details have been released, but investigators were in the yard overnight with a dog.
The Homewood Fire Department and Homewood Police Department ate investigating.