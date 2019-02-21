1 found dead after Homewood fire

A person was found dead after a fire in south suburban Homewood Wednesday night, the Village of Homewood said.Firefighters were called to a house fire on in the 1000-block of 185th Street 185th Street at about 8:46 p.m. After the fire was struck a body was found inside the residence.The name of the person has not been released by authorities.Few other details have been released, but investigators were in the yard overnight with a dog.The Homewood Fire Department and Homewood Police Department ate investigating.