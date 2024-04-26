NFL Draft continues Friday with Chicago Bears set to pick in 3rd round

Bears fans are fired up for this upcoming season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will be back on the clock at the NFL Draft Friday, one day after selecting quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and wide receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall.

The NFL Draft continues at 6 p.m. Friday with rounds two and three right here on ABC7.

Rounds 4-7 will pick up Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

The Bears do not currently have a second round pick after using their pick in a trade for defensive end Montez Sweat.

The Bears' next selection is set for the third round, barring a trade.

Because of the draft, ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. will be found on our streaming platforms.

Many fans described Friday night as a watershed moment for the franchise.

While this isn't the first time a Bears quarterback has come into the organization with high expectations, many fans say they just have a feeling this time will be different.

Thousands gathered for a sold-out Soldier Field watch party soaking up all things Bears, and meeting some of the players, all while celebrating the Caleb Williams pick.

Inside the Soldier Field United Club. the Bears' new quarterback appeared from Detroit via hologram, promising fans a new generation of winning.

"The Bears need a franchise quarterback," Bears fan Allan Swanson said. "It's very simple. They've never had a good one and I am hoping for one."

"There a change in the making, new stadium, new quarterback, we're here to win man," Bears fan Terry Dunlap said. "We trust in the process. Poles is our guy. We trust what he is going to bring to the table. Caleb Williams, hope you are what they say you are."

While the pick wasn't a surprise, that did not diminish the excitement felt by Bears fans.

Selecting Williams is a moment that some say could be a game changer for the franchise.