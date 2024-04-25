You can watch the NFL Draft first round on ABC7 starting at 7 p.m.

Chicago Bears expected to take QB Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick of 2024 NFL Draft Thursday

DETROIT (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are widely expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears got the top pick after trading last year's number one overall draft choice to the Carolina Panthers, who finished the past season with the worst record in the league.

Williams passed for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions last year at USC. In the 2022 season, he won the Heisman Trophy after passing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Barring a trade, the Bears also have their own first round draft pick, ninth overall.

The Bears also have selections in the third and fourth rounds.

