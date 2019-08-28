1 in custody after domestic disturbance in Naperville

NAPERVILLE (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a domestic disturbance drew a large police presence in Naperville Wednesday morning.Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at about 4:53 a.m. A SWAT team responded to the home and police asked residents to remain in their homes until the situation was resolved.Shortly before 9 a.m., a man was seen walking out of a home with his hands over his head and giving himself up. Police said his wife was with police when he gave himself up.No injuries have been reported. Further details were not immediately available.