1 in custody after woman, 61, carjacked in Lakeview

Police cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after a 61-year-old woman was carjacked in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The woman was stopped in her car waiting to pick up a family member at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3700-block of North Broadway when police said someone walked to the driver's side door, opened it and demanded the car.

The carjacker fled in the victim's 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix. After officers observed the car, the suspect crashed into a light pole in the 3000-block of North Clark Street and was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. Charges are pending.
