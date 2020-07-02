1 killed, 1 injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was killed and another woman injured in a rollover crash on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The woman was driving a Ford SUV eastbound on 115th Street when police said she struck a Honda sedan.The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.The driver of the Honda was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.No other injuries were reported. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating.