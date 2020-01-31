1 killed, 1 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash near Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another injured after an SUV struck a tractor-trailer on the Tri-State Tollway near Libertyville Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

A female driver lost control of her BMW SUV and hit a semi-trailer in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Route 176 at about 2:13 a.m., police said.

The collision caused the BMW to roll over several times and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three male passengers were in the vehicle and one of them was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Several lanes of I-94 are blocked as police investigate.

Police said drugs or alcohol are considered possible factors in the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
