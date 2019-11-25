1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting

Police cars

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in south suburban Lansing Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in parking lot in the 2000-block of 175th Street at about 7:20 p.m. One of the victims contacted Lansing police as they pulled into the American Sales parking lot.

Police located the victims and both were transported to area hospitals.

One man was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

The second man was transported to Munster Community Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting.
