1 killed in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway near Riverdale; SB lanes closed at 127th Street

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a crash involving two vehicles on I-57 in the south suburbs Friday morning and one of the cars went off the road and onto some railroad tracks below, police said.

The crash occurred after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 140th Street. One car went off the roadway and onto railroad tracks below and burst into flames. Police said a person in that car died.

Southbound lanes of I-57 are closed at 127th Street as police investigate.
