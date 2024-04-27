Charges filed against Xavier Tate, Jr., in murder of Ofc. Luis Huesca, CPD says he is not in custody

Charges were filed against Xavier Tate, Jr., for the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca. CPD said the 22-year-old is not in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 has learned an arrest warrant has been issued in the fatal shooting of Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park early Sunday morning.

The document filed with the Cook County court and signed by a judge Friday charges 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr. with first-degree murder. The arrest warrant accuses Tate Jr. of firing a .40 caliber handgun, killing Huesca.

Additional court documents show Tate Jr. was arrested on March 6 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in Olympia Fields. He was supposed to be in court for that charge on Wednesday, just two days ago, in Markham, but he did not show up for that appearance.

Xavier Tate, Jr., is wanted for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. Chicago Police Department

Chicago police said Tate Jr. is not in custody as of Friday night, and that this is very much an ongoing and rapidly evolving investigation. A search for him is ongoing.

Earlier Friday the Chicago Police Department said they have the slain officer's police badge in their possession, and it is being processed.

CPD said on Friday that Huesca's badge was never missing after the officer was shot to death Sunday while on his way home from work.

Police responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, and found Huesca, who was still in his uniform, shot multiple times in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Police have said they believe Huesca was shot during a possible carjacking. While he had just gotten off duty at the time of the shooting, police recently ruled his death as in the line of duty.

Someone took Huesca's vehicle and service weapon, police said. His car was later dumped and recovered, but his service weapon is still missing.

CPD had circulated a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th and Kedzie both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an indictment or conviction in the case. Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

A visitation will be held at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn Sunday, which is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will be held Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m.

