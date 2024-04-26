Man charged in sexual assault, attempted sexual assault in Lakeview, Chicago police say

Chicago police arrested suspect Jeremy Mack for a sexual assault and an attempted sexual assault on Brompton Avenue and Buckingham Place in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was charged Friday after Chicago police said he sexually assaulted a woman and attempted to sexually assault another woman Monday night in Lakeview.

Chicago police said Chicago man Jeremy Mack, 28, was arrested on Thursday.

Mack has been charged with two felony counts of Aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of public indecency and sex conduct.

The suspect is due in court Friday for a hearing.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was walking eastbound in the 700-block of West Brompton Avenue at about 9 p.m. when a man grabbed her from behind.

The suspect said he had a gun and told the woman not to turn around, police said. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the woman, whose screams alerted nearby residents who were able to thwart the suspect, police said.

"We just heard screaming, and it wouldn't stop," said Lori David, neighbor. "The woman was on the sidewalk over there near the end of the block and she was sobbing."

David said the woman told her she thought the man was trying to rob her at first.

"She said she thought he was trying to steal her groceries or her wallet, so she tried to give him something, and then he grabbed her and tried to assault her," she said.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was walking east in the 800-block of West Buckingham Place when police said she heard someone walking behind her.

The suspect then grabbed the woman, took her to the ground and made sexually explicit statements while on top of her, police said. The woman was able to fight the suspect off, police said.

The woman who was attacked on Brompton told neighbors she felt like someone was following her closely before she was attacked.

"I have a 20-year-old college student and I have a 17-year-old," Tammi Chalwe, who works nearby, said. "Anytime they go out at night. I'm like check in with me. I don't wanna be that helicopter parent but also you need to know that your kids are safe you know."

Those who live and work nearby are growing more fearful of crime in the overnight hours.

"I just actually worked late the other night and my coworkers refused to let me go home on my own," Chalwe said. "They drove me home."

Police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings and keep their heads on a swivel.

"Be more self-aware," Marcos Montes, who lives nearby, said. "Make sure you're protecting yourself, let someone know where you're going, what time of night. Have a weapon. Have your keys ready."

