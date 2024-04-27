Arlington Heights school nurse may have misused medication intended for students: administrators

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A school nurse in Arlington Heights is on administrative leave after possibly misusing medication intended for students, administrators said.

Arlington Heights School District 25 said the allegations involve a nurse at Westgate Elementary School.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents saying that on Monday, an administrator was "made aware of concerns and documentation regarding a licensed registered nurse CNG at Westgate and the potential misuse of prescription medication intended for specific student use."

The letter went on to say the district had contacted Arlington Heights police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Police said they are investigating the allegations and that the situation appears to remain isolated to Westgate Elementary.

ABC7 has learned the family of one student has retained a law firm.