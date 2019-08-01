10 children, 7 adults injured in Libertyville crash involving YMCA summer camp buses

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Ten children and seven adults were hospitalized after several school buses were involved in a crash in a northern suburb Thursday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Four school buses were carrying more than 100 kids from the North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp in Northbrook on a field trip to Independence Grove Forest Preserve when the crash occurred, according to the YMCA's president and CEO Howard Schultz.

When the buses slowed for traffic in front of them, a semi-truck behind them was unable to stop in time and hit one of the buses, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. This caused a chain reaction crash, leading three of the four school buses to run into each other.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in unincorporated Libertyville, near Route 137 and River Road.

The sheriff's office said the 17 people transported to area hospitals had non-life-threatening injuries. Parents were notified of the incident and residents were asked to stay away from the area.

The buses carried children ranging in age from 5-14 years old, sheriff's officials said. There were a total of 144 campers and camp counselors on board the three buses.

"My daughter is, understandably, pretty nervous," said Scott Abbott, a parent. "I mean, she said she got her head hit and you worry about a concussion these days."

Schultz, who leads the North Surburban YMCA, said nothing like this has ever happened in the camp's 50-year history. He said the camp is offering grief counseling.

Schultz said the organization vetted the bus company, Alltown Bus Service, and has used them in previous summers. Alltown didn't immediately respond to ABC 7's requests for comment.

A 44-year-old man from Elgin was driving the semi-truck loaded with landscaping material, according to officials.

No citations have been issued yet, but are likely for the driver of the truck, the sheriff's office said. Driving under the influence is not suspected in the crash, according to authorities.





