Man shoots neighbor in Lockport Township, police say; suspect in custody

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a brief shelter-in-place order in Lockport Township Tuesday after police say a man shot his neighbor and then fled

The Will County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on 114th near Archer. According to police, the suspect was carrying a rifle and opened fire on his neighbor.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

A brief shelter-in-place was issued for the area while police looked for the suspected shooter. The Will County Sheriff's Office said he is now in custody.

No further information was immediately available. It was not known if any charges had been filed by Tuesday night.