10-year-old accused of killing his mom over VR headset makes virtual court appearance in Wisconsin

The disturbing details are laid out in this criminal complaint, as prosecutors charge the boy as an adult with reckless homicide

Prosecutors are charging the boy as an adult with reckless homicide as disturbing details laid out in this criminal complaint are revealed.

MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old has been charged after being accused of shooting and killing his own mother over a virtual reality headset.

Prosecutors said the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month near 87th and Magnolia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The disturbing details have been laid out in the criminal complaint, as prosecutors charge the boy as an adult with reckless homicide, WISN reported.

They said the boy told police he was angry his mother, Quiana Mann, woke him up early the morning of November 21 and wouldn't buy him a virtual reality headset from Amazon.

The boy made a virtual court appearance Thursday from the juvenile detention facility in Milwaukee, where the judge kept his face hidden.

During the brief virtual hearing, the boy's father appeared on the Zoom call but made no comment.

Prosecutors said they will have an amended complaint but did not reveal details.

The judge previously set the boy's bail at $50,000 but his public defender said they would like to lower that amount.