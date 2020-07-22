Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14 in Auburn Gresham, police say

One person of interest in custody, other possible shooters sought
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said 14 people were shot at a funeral in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000-block of West 79th Street. Rhodes Funeral Services is located on that block.

Chicago police update on 14 people shot at Auburn Greshamn funeral home.


Police said a black car was driving westbound on 79th Street when occupants inside began firing at the attendees of a funeral. People at the funeral returned gunfire.

Suburban police, professionals struggle with growing funeral violence

The car turned northbound on Carpenter and continued to fire before crashing about midway down the block, police said.

Police said 14 people were taken to five different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The Chicago Fire Department said all were in serious to critical condition but police did not confirm that. They did not release any information about their ages and genders, other than to say the victims are all adults.

Police said they did not know if all the victims were attending the funeral or if any innocent bystanders were caught in the gunfire.

6 people shot while leaving Burnside funeral for slain rapper, authorities say

Police said the occupants of the car fled in different directions after the crash. One person of interest is currently being interviewed, according to police.

The number of shooters involved is not currently known, and it is not known if anyone in the vehicle was shot. Community activists in the neighborhood said they believe it was gang-related, and police confirmed the district commander had stationed a squad car outside the funeral.

Police said they counted 60 shell casings at the scene.






No further details about the victims or suspects have been released. An investigation by police is ongoing, and officers are asking for any video or tips from the community to help identify the suspects.

Latest funeral attack as authorities grapple with growing memorial violence

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
