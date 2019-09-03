14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members in Alabama home: Sheriff

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Alabama -- A 14-year-old boy confessed to killing all five of his family members overnight in northern Alabama, authorities say.

This happened in Limestone County, near Athens and just west of Huntsville.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the teen called 911, was interviewed and confessed to shooting his family inside their home.



Three people were found dead at the scene. Two others were flown to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Officials say the teen is helping investigators find the weapon, a 9mm handgun, that he said he tossed nearby.

Deputies have not said what the motive may be behind the family murders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamashootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
CPS students go back to school as threat of teacher strike looms
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Cat 3, could make NC landfall
Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb County
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island, Calif.
Bears to unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field
Water Boil Advisory issued for East Chicago, schools closed
Show More
Retired Bears' player Charles Tillman rows across Lake Michigan
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms possible Tuesday
4 shot near CTA Green Line station in Washington Park
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
Armed mob demands chicken sandwiches at Texas Popeyes
More TOP STORIES News