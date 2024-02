John Garcia honored for helping save Elmhurst woman

ABC7's John Garcia was honored Thursday night for his part in helping save the life of an Elmhurst woman.

ABC7's John Garcia was honored Thursday night for his part in helping save the life of an Elmhurst woman.

ABC7's John Garcia was honored Thursday night for his part in helping save the life of an Elmhurst woman.

ABC7's John Garcia was honored Thursday night for his part in helping save the life of an Elmhurst woman.

ABC7's John Garcia was honored Thursday night for his part in helping save the life of an Elmhurst woman.

Jackie Bjerga needed life-saving open heart surgery back in 2022.

Both Bjerga and representatives for the organization "Character Counts" say insurance refused to pay for it until John looked into her story.

John says he was just doing his job, but her family says they're forever thankful.