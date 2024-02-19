Group gives away car to Chicago mother

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mother of two received a car, all thanks to the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Program, Allstate and Gold Coast Auto Body.

They gave Renee Phillips a fully refurbished 2022 Hyundai.

Since she and her two daughters moved from a shelter into their own home, Phillips has been working, volunteering and paying it forward.

"Really excited. Me and my kids are going to be able to get to-and-fro on time to everything," Phillips said.

Phillips says a car will make it safer for her family when they have to travel at night.