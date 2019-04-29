15-month-old dies after being bitten by family friend's Rottweiler

LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas family is mourning the loss of a 15-month-old girl after she was bitten by a Rottweiler on Saturday.

Authorities said the 4-year-old dog, who belonged to a family friend, bit the child. However, details on what led up to the attack are still unclear, KLAS reports.

Police said the girl was rushed to Henderson Hospital where she died.

RELATED: Dogs quarantined after Raleigh neighbors report bites

The dog was taken into custody by animal control and was euthanized at the owner's request.

"I am speechless," neighbor Michael Seed said. "I don't even want to go over there because I'm sure the family is hurting, anybody would hurt by that situation to lose a child. And now with the dog doing something like that...I have no remorse for the animal anymore."

RELATED: Vicious dog attack leads to unlikely friendship between hero and survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadababy deathdog attackdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Show More
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
More TOP STORIES News