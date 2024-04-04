16-year-old arrested in Pottawattomie Park shooting that killed woman, injured 3, Chicago police say

Keyonce Gladney was killed in a Rogers Park shooting on Sunday. Her sister was among three others wounded in the incident at Pottawattomie Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting at a North Side park.

A 16-year-old boy is accused of opening fire at Pottawattomie Park in the middle of the day, Chicago Police said.

The shooting happened in February in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.

Four people were shot, and a 19-year-old woman, Keyonce Gladney, was killed. Her sister was wounded in the shooting.

"I miss her so much, man. I'm sorry she was in that predicament. I wish she would've called me and let me know. I wish I would've been there to save her life," the victim's father, Courtney Gladney, told ABC7 in February.

The suspect is charged with murder and attempted murder.

