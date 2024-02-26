19-year-old woman killed in Pottawattomie Park shooting ID'd; sister among 3 others wounded

'I wish I would've been there to save her life': Victims' father

Keyonce Gladney was among four people killed in a Rogers Park shooting and a West Chatham shooting over the weekend.

Keyonce Gladney was among four people killed in a Rogers Park shooting and a West Chatham shooting over the weekend.

Keyonce Gladney was among four people killed in a Rogers Park shooting and a West Chatham shooting over the weekend.

Keyonce Gladney was among four people killed in a Rogers Park shooting and a West Chatham shooting over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pain is fresh as Courtney Gladney arrived at a Chicago police station after driving from Minnesota, bracing for a new and heart-wrenching reality.

His daughters were two of four people shot on Sunday afternoon at Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park.

The youngest one, 19-year-old Keyonce Gladney, was the only one who didn't survive.

"I miss her so much, man. I'm sorry she was in that predicament. I wish she would've called me and let me know. I wish I would've been there to save her life," Courtney said.

His 21-year-old daughter is now out of the hospital, but the trauma for her remains.

"She's hurt right now. I can't talk to her on the phone, so I drove up here so I can. But she's doing real bad that she was with her sister and witnessed that her sister's gone now," Courtney said.

I wish I would've been there to save her life Courtney Gladney, father

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said two suspects walked into the park off North Rogers Avenue and started shooting at Keyonce, her sister and two men.

On Sunday night, ABC7 spoke one-on-one with a witness, who tried to help Keyonce, she said, staying by her side until the very end.

Madeline Oklesen was with friends, walking their dogs, when they heard the shots, and then, a cry for help.

SEE ALSO | 4 shot, 3 fatally in West Chatham home, Chicago police say; Family IDs boy, 14, killed in shooting

"We saw about six people run from the corner, the opposite corner of the Pottawattomie, and then, we heard someone screaming, 'call 911, call 911,'" Oklesen said.

Instead of running away, Madeline and her friends ran toward the cries and found Keyonce, who had been shot, and immediately tried to give her first aid.

"At first, we thought the bullet was in her neck, but it was in her heart, and so we just applied pressure," Oklesen said.

Chicago police said Gladney was shot in her chest.

"We kept telling her, you know, 'Stay with us, stay with us. We're here. They're coming,'" Oklesen said. "But she didn't make it."

She deserves so much better. I don't even know her, but I was there when she took her last breath Madeline Oklesen

The male victims, 19 and 20 years old, were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police said the two suspects ran away northbound on Winchester Avenue. So far, no one is in custody.

"Hopefully, we can get something from the police and they can find out who did it," Courtney said. "You all took my baby away from me. Turn yourselves in."

If you have any information that could help police and give these victims' family peace, please contact police.

This story initially said Gladney was 18 years old, based on information from the medical examiner's office. Her family clarified she was 19 years old.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood