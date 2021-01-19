2 carjacked at gunpoint near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were carjacked at gunpoint near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the victims were in a blue Honda hatchback in the 2600-block of North St. Louis Avenue at about 1:05 a.m. when two suspects got out of a dark-colored Hyundai and approached.One of the suspects took out a handgun and ordered the 22-year-old man driving and his 20-year-old female passenger to exit the vehicle, which they did, police said.The suspects also took cell phones and other property from the victims before fleeing in both of the vehicles.No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.