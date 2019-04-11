2 charged after crashing stolen car on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged after police said they crashed a stolen car on the South Side Monday.Police said a 25-year-old woman in the 1500-block of West Augusta Boulevard was loading groceries into her car when police said someone entered the vehicle and drove off on Sunday.The next day, police observed the stolen vehicle in the 5500-block of South Princeton Avenue. Police attempted to pull the car over and after a pursuit, the car crashed and two men, 24-year-old Gino Dameron and 20-year-old Marleak Ousley, both of Calumet City, were taken into custody.Ousley was charged with aggravated fleeing police and aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle. Dameron has been charged with two counts of use of a weapon by a felon.