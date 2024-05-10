New age progression photo shows Timmothy Pitzen would look like 13 years after his disappearance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is getting a look at a new age progression picture of Timmothy Pitzen.

It has been 13 years since his disappearance. The photo shows what he might look like today, at age 19.

Police say his mother, Amy Pitzen, picked him up from school on May 11, 2011, but never returned home.

Amy was found dead in a Rockford motel three days later.

Authorities say she took her life and left behind a note saying Timmothy would be well taken care of.

