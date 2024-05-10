WATCH LIVE

New age progression photo shows Timmothy Pitzen would look like 13 years after his disappearance

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 10:10PM
Timmothy Pitzen's mother, Amy Pitzen, was found dead in a Rockford, Illinois motel in May 2011.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is getting a look at a new age progression picture of Timmothy Pitzen.

It has been 13 years since his disappearance. The photo shows what he might look like today, at age 19.

Police say his mother, Amy Pitzen, picked him up from school on May 11, 2011, but never returned home.

Amy was found dead in a Rockford motel three days later.

Authorities say she took her life and left behind a note saying Timmothy would be well taken care of.

