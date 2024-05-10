Arrest made after bomb threat at Illinois State Capitol, police say

Gabrielle Williams has been arrested after an Illinois State Capitol bomb threat last month, Illinois State Police said Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made after a bomb threat at the Illinois State Capitol last month, police said Friday.

Police say they were able to identify and track down 23-year-old Gabrielle Williams using cellular information and various interviews.

Authorities say on April 22, they received a call about a bomb at the Capitol and at a public aid office building.

Police swept the area for explosive devices but nothing was found.

Williams was taken into custody on Thursday.

"I want to thank our Secretary of State Police, Illinois State Police, and Springfield Police for collaborating on this investigation and making an arrest," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "We take the security of the Capitol Complex and the safety of its employees, public officials, and visitors extremely seriously. We will never tolerate threats of violence and will do everything within our power to hold those responsible and accountable for their actions."