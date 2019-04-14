2 children escape separate attempted kidnappings on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children escaped from two separate attempted kidnappings this week on Chicago's South Side, police said.Both children got away, but police are still looking for the suspects."I'm scared they might come back for me or something," said a 10-year-old boy who was one of those children.The boy, who ABC7 is not identifying, said that unknown two men tried to kidnap him outside his South Side home as he took the trash out to the alley Thursday morning in the 8200 block of South Perry Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood."I put the trash in the trash can and that's when I started walking back," said the fourth-grader. "He came out the car said, 'Your mom's at our house. I'm going to take you to her.' And that's when I started running."That's when the boy says the man got out a vehicle and grabbed him. The attacker is described as being in his 20s and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and navy blue pants.The boy said he broke free and with his abductor in pursuit. He ran back into his house unharmed. The attacker and another man, who the boy says looked to be in his 50s or 60s, drove away in a gray four door vehicle."I cried the whole night, the whole day, but he could have been gone. I could be doing the vigil. I could have been walking the streets. So I don't take it light," said the boy's mother.The second incident occurred that same day, an hour and half later. In that case, an 11-year-old girl was almost snatched near 84th and South Exchange Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.The girl was walking alone when three men tried to abduct her.Chicago police have issued community alerts warning of the danger as they try to determine if the same suspects are responsible for both attacks.Meanwhile, two families are grateful their children are safe."I'm very grateful. I wake up and thank God that he is still here with me, but then I think about the other children that this person is still out there," the mother of the 10-year-old boy said.