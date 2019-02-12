2 children found locked in dog cage in Texas barn, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two children were found locked in dog cage and living in deplorable conditions in a barn outside a home in Rhome, Texas.

RHOME, Texas --
A father and mother of four children are facing charges after deputies discovered a horrific scene of child abuse and neglect at a home Tuesday morning, WFAA reports.

According to Wise County deputies, they received a call at about 7:20 a.m. on a report of domestic violence at a house off County Road 4930 near Newark, about 30 miles north of Fort Worth.

Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

When deputies arrived, they found cuts to the man's face and heard children inside a barn, according to Sheriff Lane Akin, with the Wise County Sheriff's Department. Officials said when deputies searched the property, they found two children locked in a dog kennel together. Deputies said two other children also showed signs of malnutrition and that food inside the home had been locked up, not reachable by the children. The children were in the age range of one to five years old.

Deputies noticed feces scattered throughout the house.

The man was sent to the hospital with cuts. The couple faces four counts of child endangerment. The woman also faces a family violence charge.

Deputies said they fed the children, who were sent to the hospital for medical evaluations.

The couple had been staying with the paternal grandparents' house. Texas Child Protective Services confirmed that they had previous contact with the family, but would not elaborate.

Multiple agencies are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseu.s. & worldparents chargedTexas
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News